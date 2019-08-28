Box office bloodbath: Karthi’s Kaithi vs Vijay’s Bigil vs Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan

On Tuesday, actor Karthi announced that his upcoming film Kaithi will hit the screens during Diwali holiday, setting the stage for a huge box office clash. If the filmmakers stick to the schedule, the film will have to fight for its screen share with Vijay’s forthcoming film Bigil.

Karthi’s announcement comes a day after the producers of Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan tweeted their plans to release the film for Diwali. The screens in Tamil Nadu can support two big films at any given time. But, a three-way box office contest is a nightmare. It would result in a nasty bloodbath at the box office affecting the prospects of Kaithi and Sanga Thamizhan. Among around 1200 screens in Tamil Nadu, according to the conventional wisdom, at least 500 plus screens will be given to Vijay’s Bigil. And the other two films would have to make do with the remaining screens.

As we have seen in the past, most of the films would develop cold feet close to the holiday and pull back from the race. It is a game of nerves and it remains to be seen who would blink first.

Kaithi is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. The director is also helming Vijay’s next untitled film.

Bigil is the third collaboration between director Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The film has a huge star cast and has generated a lot of expectations with its first look posters.

Written and directed by Vijay Chandar, Sanga Thamizhan will see Vijay Sethupathi in a double role for the first time in his career.