Boomika to stream on Netflix on this date

Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film titled Boomika. The streaming giant released a new trailer of the movie while announcing the film’s premiere date. Billed as an “eco-horror thriller”, Boomika will be made available on Netflix on August 23, a day after its television debut.

Boomika will premiere on Vinay Television on August 22 at 3pm.

Also Read | MS Dhoni visits Vijay on Beast sets, see photos

The new trailer gives us a few hints about the film’s plot. Going by the trailer, the film seemingly examines what happens when nature loses her patience and begins to punish humans for every action that hurts the environment.

Boomika is written and directed by Rathindran R Prasad. It is the first feature film of Rathindran to release for a wider audience; his previous film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai is yet to see the light of day. Earlier, he had directed a segment called Inmai in Netflix’s anthology drama, Navarasa.

Boomika also stars Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu.

Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in Thittam Irandu. The Vignesh Karthik’s directorial had a direct release on SonyLIV last month.