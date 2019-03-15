Toggle Menu
Boomerang full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Boomerang full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers Leaks Boomerang Tamil Movie Online: Boomerang features Atharvaa, Megha Akash and Indhuja in the lead roles.

Atharvaa starrer Tamil film Boomerang leaked online by Tamilrockers
While Boomerang was running successfully at the box office, this leak on Tamilrockers could hamper its business.

Tamil film Boomerang is available for free download as it has leaked online on the piracy website Tamilrockers. Boomerang is a Tamil action thriller written, produced and directed by R. Kannan.

The film features Atharvaa, Megha Akash and Indhuja in the lead roles. Upen Patel plays the role of an antagonistic in the film that also stars Sathish, RJ Balaji, and Narayan Lucky.

Boomerang’s music is composed by Radhan with cinematography by Prasanna Kumar and editing by R. K. Selva.

While the film was running successfully at the box office, this leak on Tamilrockers could hamper the film’s business.

Piracy has always been a big problem for the film industry. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and other films have gotten leaked on this piracy website.

