Boney Kapoor on Nerkonda Paarvai: I have fulfilled Sridevi’s dream

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s maiden Tamil production venture Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith in the lead role, debuted in Singapore on Tuesday.

“I am truly blessed. 9 am IST today Premiere Show of Nerkonda Paarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream (sic),” tweeted the producer.

It is said while shooting for 2012 film English Vinglish, Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film in Tamil with her husband Boney Kapoor.

“It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this,” added the Nerkonda Paarvai producer.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. It was Ajith who suggested remaking the 2016 film on women’s rights in Tamil. And, Sridevi immediately agreed.

Director H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has written and directed the Tamil remake of Pink. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang among others. Bollywood star Vidya Balan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Boney Kapoor will also produce Ajith’s next film, which will also be directed by Vinoth. The untitled film is scheduled to be launched in the last week of August and the regular shooting is expected to commence from the first week of September. Billed as an action film, the majority of its filming will happen abroad.

Nerkonda Paarvai will open in India on August 8.