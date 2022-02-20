scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Boney Kapoor on bankrolling Rajinikanth’s 170th film: ‘Whenever we finalise a film, I shall be the first person to announce it’

Producer Boney Kapoor has quashed reports that he will bankroll Superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 20, 2022 5:14:15 pm
rajinikanth with boney kapoorThere were rumours that Rajinikanth has signed his170th film with Boney Kapoor as the producer. (Photo: Rajinikanth/Instagram, Boney Kapoor/Instagram)

After Nelson Dilipkumar announced that his next will star Superstar Rajinikanth, rumours about Thalaivaa’s 170th film have been doing the rounds on the internet. Some reports claimed that Rajinikanth has finalised his 170th film which will be helmed by director-singer-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj. The reports also mentioned that filmmaker Boney Kapoor will bankroll the project. However, on Sunday, Boney quashed the reports and assured all Rajini fans that the moment he signs a film with the superstar, he will be the first to announce it.

“Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas,'” Boney tweeted.

ALSO READ |Boney Kapoor drops hint about Valimai sequel, says his relationship with Ajith is growing

Earlier this week, Nelson Dilipkumar announced Rajinikanth’s 169th film. “Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again!” he tweeted.

Currently, Nelson is looking forward to the release of Beast, which stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Valimai. The film, starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya, is set to hit theatres on February 24.

