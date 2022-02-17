Boney Kapoor drops hint about Valimai sequel, says his relationship with Ajith is growing

After a few delays, Ajith starrer Valimai is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 24. Even before its release, the film has created a lot of buzz among Ajith’s fans. In fact, some are already thinking about a sequel to the film or if it will become a franchise. All this chatter about the sequel of Valimai has reached the ears of the film’s producer Boney Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Pinkviila, the filmmaker said the thought about making Valimai into a franchise has come to his head and he assumes it might have also reached the head of the film’s director. Now, if the film will turn into a franchise or if it will have a sequel depends on Valimai’s performance at the box office. “Let’s hope the film does as well as the audience wants it to do, so obviously sequel will be on its way,” Kapoor said.

Valimai marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith. They had earlier collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. And, given the kind of relationship they share, there will be more films that the two will be working together on. The two have already announced their third film AK 61, which will also be directed by H Vinoth.

Talking about his equation with Tamil star Ajith, Kapoor shared, “We get along very well. He is a fantastic actor, professional to the core, focused to the core, dedicated and very sincere. I respect him, he respects me, there is a good bond. It is always comfortable to work with someone you know so well and who knows you too.” The filmmaker said that his bond with Ajith is growing and they have had a “good journey” so far. He added that their “journey will only get better”.

Also starring Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh, Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth.