Boney Kapoor heaps praise on Ajith Kumar

It is well known that Boney Kapoor is venturing into Tamil cinema as a producer with Ajith Kumar’s 59th project Nerkonda Paarvai, which is an official Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink. After seeing the rushes of the film, Boney took to social media and wrote, “Happy. What a performance by Ajith. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have three action scripts. Hope he says yes to at least one of them.”

So, will Ajith make a comeback to Hindi cinema? He had acted in the Santosh Sivan directorial Asoka (2011) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. If Ajith agrees, we can expect his second innings in Bollywood soon.

Ajith also made a cameo appearance in the Tamil version of English Vinglish, starring Sridevi. Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed that it was his late wife’s desire to collaborate with Ajith.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

The makers began shooting Nerkonda Paarvai in Chennai last December, and recently, the shooting was wrapped up. Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, this project, scheduled for an August release, marks Vidya Balan’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang and others in important roles, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Ajith and Boney Kapoor will, once again, team up for a commercial film, to be directed by Vinoth.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a phrase taken from Bharathiyar’s poem Pudhumai Penn, and the celebrated body of work describes the qualities of a modern woman. According to Bharathiyar, modern women walk with their heads held high, and look everyone in the eye.