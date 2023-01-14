scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Boney Kapoor explains Ajith’s ‘aura’: ‘He doesn’t meet, talk or even come for mahurat’

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor, who teamed up with Ajith for three consecutive times, said that he is amazed by the star's charisma.

Boney Kapoor, Ajith KumarBoney Kapoor has worked with Ajith on three films. (Photo: Bonay Kapoor/Instagram)
Boney Kapoor explains Ajith's 'aura': 'He doesn't meet, talk or even come for mahurat'
Film promotion has become a part of an actor’s work as soon as they sign a film. While other stars turn the audio launch and promo events of their films into a grand festival, Ajith chooses to remain a private person. The Tamil star, who has a huge fanbase, avoids making public appearances and promoting his films. However, it doesn’t seem to bother producer Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled three of Ajith’s films with the latest one being Thunivu.

Talking about Ajith not promoting his films, Boney Kapoor, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, “I wish I had some idea of what is the reason for his stardom. I can attribute this only to his performance, persona and the kind of man he is. All these things combined together create the aura around him. It is not always about bragging about yourself. He doesn’t meet, talk or even come for mahurat. He doesn’t come for audio launches or promote his films. Promoting a film for an actor is something very important be it in Hollywood or in Bombay but he stays away and still his films get this kind of bumper opening which means there is something about him that he has done right.”

Also Read |SS Rajamouli is starstruck after meeting ‘God’ Steven Spielberg, MM Keeravani can’t believe he liked Naatu Naatu

Boney and Ajith have so far collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu. When asked if they will team up again for a fourth film, Boney said, “Depends, as destiny plays a big part.”

The producer is happy with the box-office performance of Thunivu, which has collected about Rs 52 crores in three days. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu has Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mahanadhi Shankar, and Veera in prominent roles.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
