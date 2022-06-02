Bommai trailer: SJ Suryah plays an unhinged lover of a mannequin, impresses Tamil filmmakers

The trailer of actor-filmmaker S J Suryah’s upcoming movie Bommai has made quite an impression on everyone. The who’s who of the Tamil film fraternity heaped praises on Suryah for his uninhibited performance as a deranged lover.

The trailer shows Suryah as a working-class man who seems to be far removed from reality. He seems to inhabit a world of pure absurdity that no one around him seems to grasp. Judging from the trailer, it seems like Suryah’s character develops a fascination with a mannequin at a dress shop, where he’s employed. While the customers just see it as a lifeless model used for the exhibition of clothes, the protagonist sees it as the woman of his dreams. He gets obsessed with the mannequin, sings songs for it, and falls in love with it. And when unsuspecting customers touch it, he kills them.

Suryah, who entered the movies as a film director, is fast carving a niche for himself as an actor. He is a bit of a scene chewer, who has delivered some interesting over-the-top performances in the last few years. From a psychotic serial killer to an evil-minded corporate boss to the reincarnation of the devil, Suryah is creating an impressive body of work.

“@iam_SJSuryah sir I’m sure we are going to see ur terrific performance one more time on big screen Best wishes to @Radhamohan_Dir sir @thisisysr sir @priya_Bshankar and entire team for a big success (sic),” Sivakarthikeyan tweeted while unveiling the trailer.

Happy to release the trailer of #BOMMAI – https://t.co/zHSiimHB1Z@iam_SJSuryah sir I’m sure we are going to see ur terrific performance one more time on big screen👏👏👍❤️ Best wishes to @Radhamohan_Dir sir @thisisysr sir @priya_Bshankar and entire team for a big success 👍❤️ — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 1, 2022

“Wow…. awesome @iam_SJSuryah sir Can’t wait to watch the film…,” tweeted filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who had directed Suryah in Iraivi.

Bommai is directed by Radha Mohan from a script written by M R Pon Parthiban. The film also stars Priya Bhavanishankar as the female lead.