Bombay producer S Sriram passes away

Film producer S Sriram passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Popularly called ‘Aalayam’ Sriram, he was in his sixties.

Sriram collaborated with director Mani Ratnam on several projects. He produced National Award-winning film Bombay and superhit 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda under the production house Aalayam Productions which he started with Ratnam.

Remembering Sriram, actor and Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Mani Ratnam told TOI, “He was our partner during Aalayam days. We produced about four to five important films like Bombay, Aasai, Kshatriyan and Dasarathan. He was so full of life and one of Mani’s best friends. He and his wife Nalini Sriram were the first friends of my husband I met in Hyderabad. I’ve even stayed at their house in 1988. He was a calm, collected man with a great sense of humour, a dignified and magnanimous person.”

His last production venture was Tamil action-drama Samurai, starring Vikram and Anita Hassanandani.

S Sriram is survived by wife Nalini Sriram and son Nikhil Sriram.