Bodhai Kodhai: Karthik and Madhan Karky on a musical high

When was the last time you saw someone, other than a gangster, smoking up on screen in Tamil? This was a stray thought that came up while I was watching Veere Di Wedding. I have gotten an answer in Ondraga Original’s latest music video, “Bodhai Kodhai”. The brainchild of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik, and Madhan Karky, Ondraga Original is a set of music videos based on interesting one-liners that haven’t quite gotten the space in mainstream media.

Both of their songs – “Koovai” and “Ulaviravu”‘ were elegantly unique. And the trio is back with another quirky song with a crux that is new and yet not really new to Tamil cinema. “Bodhai Kodhai” as the title suggests is about love that can get you high — the kind of intense love that merges somewhere with lust. Karthik’s composition is a slow, addictive beauty with its lazy arms slowly tugging your ears. “Bodhai Kodhai” starts off on a trance-like (after all trance as a genre is the high people’s music drug) note but settles into an incredibly jazzy mood. Sanjith Hedge’s stylised singing adds volumes to the mood beautifully set by the song.

Karky’s songs for Ondraga Originals are a true masterclass in Tamil for the urban youngster. After worthy additions like Koovai (owl), Ulaviravu (date night), Olinada (audio cassettes) to our vocabularies, Karky’s wordplay in Bodhai Kodhai are a delight. Take this one for an example — “Un Kuzhal (hair) Ezhiyil, ak kuzhal marakka (a pipe — suggestive of hookah pipes, cigars, cigarettes); Un kadhal porum penne kirukiruka.” (The fragrance of your hair is more than enough for me to forget the other toxic pipes. Your love is my drug.) Thiravangal (drugs), Mooligai saalakaalan (mushrooms), peetru kuzhalgal (syringes) — Karky’s Tamil versions of several toxic substances are poignantly addictive.

However, the video directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Atharvaa and Aishwarya Rajesh, is a letdown. It is easy to fall in love with Manoj Paramahamsa’s visuals and the warm world that Gautham sets up. But with a crux as lovely as this, his interpretation is too literal and mainstream. Koova remains his most interesting video with the filmmaker becoming increasingly mainstream with his visual interpretations. It still is heartening to see the videos get traction (we have product placements now!). We definitely need more Tamil indie music and Ondraga’s contribution to the space is quite significant. There is the usual Easter-egg for the next song in this video — let’s see what the trio comes up with this time.

