Bobby Simha joins hands with Gopi Nainar

Bobby Simha, whose latest release was Agni Vs Dev, is teaming up with director Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame. The announcement was made ahead of the Tamil New Year’s day. According to a source, this untitled film will have a mix of commercial elements and action. Meanwhile, a little birdie tells us the makers are trying to rope in top technicians.

Gopi Nainar is currently working on a film about the trend of boxing in north Chennai, starring Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. During an interaction with the press, the Kaaka Muttai actor had said, “Gopi was quite keen on having me in this film, which addresses an important issue in society,” hinting that she has got a strong character to play in the film.

The filmmaker had announced a biopic on Birsa Munda, an Indian tribal freedom fighter, who forced the British officials to introduce laws protecting the land rights of the tribals from 1886 to 1890. Munda passed away at a young age of 25. But it is not known yet if Bobby Simha is playing the lead in this film.

When indianexpress.com contacted Gopi, he said the film needed an extensive amount of research, and added, “it’s a compelling story that should be told.” It looks like he is in talks with a couple of production houses, as it is a big-budget film. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.