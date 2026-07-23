‘They’ve all become ministers’: Bobby Deol on Vijay and his South co-stars

After a delay of more than six months, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres today. The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Ahead of its release, Bobby opened up about his experience of working with Vijay.

When asked whether he had stayed in touch with the actor-turned-politician after the film wrapped, Bobby told The Hollywood Reporter, “No, I didn’t. He doesn’t like to do too much promotion. He doesn’t do anything. He just believes, and so I was like fine, you know, that’s how he likes it. Like when I worked with Surya on Kanguva, it was such a nice concept. It didn’t work out the way it should have, but Surya was someone I could interact with more because he’s kind, his wife is from Bombay. He’s a little used to all that, and it was fun working with Surya.”