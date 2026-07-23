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‘They’ve all become ministers’: Bobby Deol on Vijay and his South co-stars
Actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about his experience of working with actor-politician Vijay in Jana Nayagan. The film hit theatres today.
After a delay of more than six months, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres today. The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Ahead of its release, Bobby opened up about his experience of working with Vijay.
When asked whether he had stayed in touch with the actor-turned-politician after the film wrapped, Bobby told The Hollywood Reporter, “No, I didn’t. He doesn’t like to do too much promotion. He doesn’t do anything. He just believes, and so I was like fine, you know, that’s how he likes it. Like when I worked with Surya on Kanguva, it was such a nice concept. It didn’t work out the way it should have, but Surya was someone I could interact with more because he’s kind, his wife is from Bombay. He’s a little used to all that, and it was fun working with Surya.”
ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 early report: Vijay’s film eyes Rs 80 cr globally
On a lighter note, Bobby Deol remarked that several South Indian actors he has worked with have gone on to enter politics and become ministers. The actor added, “Then yeah, I worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj. But the funniest thing is, every time I’ve worked with these actors, they’ve all become ministers. It’s just something very funny. Then I worked with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. I’m just joking.”
In Jana Nayagan, Bobby Deol is seen portraying the role of villain Phoenix. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. According to early reports, Vijay’s final film is eyeing Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.
Despite its promising box office prospects, Jana Nayagan has drawn mixed reviews from critics. An excerpt of SCREEN’s review of Jana Nayagan read, “Sitting in a theatre on Thursday, watching Vijay light up the screen one last time while the film around him struggles to keep pace, the overwhelming feeling is not one of celebration, but of a missed opportunity. Vijay delivers exactly what his fans expect—and even more. Unfortunately, the film squanders the chance to give the star the farewell he deserved.”
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