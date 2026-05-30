Blast box office day 2: Arjun Sarja-starrer witnesses growth, earns Rs 5.95 cr

Blast box office collection day 2: After registering a rather lukewarm opening-day response, the Tamil-language actioner Blast, directed by Subash K. Raj and starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, witnessed some growth on its second day at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.15 crore net on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 3.4 crore and its India gross collection to Rs 3.9 crore so far. In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 1.5 crore on Day 2, pushing its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2.05 crore. With this, Blast’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 5.95 crore.

The film was screened across 1,889 shows on Day 2 and recorded an overall occupancy of 39.6%. Occupancy began at 15.69% during the morning shows, climbed to 36.08% in the afternoon, rose further to 46.15% in the evening, and peaked at 59.62% during the night shows. Region-wise, Chennai recorded the highest number of screenings with 220 shows and an overall occupancy of 49.5%, while Bengaluru hosted 166 shows and registered an occupancy of 14.5%.

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In terms of language-wise performance, the Day 2 net collection of Rs 2.15 crore was driven largely by the Tamil version, which contributed Rs 1.8 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 35 lakh. When compared to some of the recent releases of his leading man Arjun Sarja, Blast has performed relatively better in its initial two-day run. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga had grossed only Rs 20 lakh during the same period, while Aghathiyaa collected Rs 1.59 crore and Virundhu managed just Rs 13 lakh.

However, Blast remains far behind Karuppu, starring Suriya, which has grossed Rs 198.46 crore and currently stands as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The coming weekend will now be crucial in determining whether Blast can build on its momentum and register substantial growth at the box office.