Blast actor Arjun Sarja counters Udhayanidhi Stalin: ‘Sanatan Dharma is a way of life’

The debate over Sanatan Dharma in Tamil Nadu has found a new voice, and this time it comes from the film industry. Actor Arjun Sarja talked about Sanatan Dharma at the pre-release event of Blast in Chennai, making his position clear without hesitation. For him, the argument against Sanatan Dharma rests on a misreading of what it actually is.

“Sanatan Dharma, from what I know, is a way of life. It teaches you how to behave, not to steal, and not to feel jealous. Sanatan Dharma reminds youngsters to take care of their parents like how they care for their children,” he said.