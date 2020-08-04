Biskoth trailer: Santhanam returns to Lollu Sabha

Starring Santhanam in the lead, Biskoth is written, directed and produced by R Kannan. Starring Santhanam in the lead, Biskoth is written, directed and produced by R Kannan.

Santhanam on Monday released the trailer of his upcoming film, Biskoth. Before he made it big in movies, Santhanam was tickling the funny bone of the audience with comedy show Lollu Sabha, which was a parody of Tamil movies. On the show, he spoofed some of the iconic characters of Tamil cinema. In fact, he perfected his trademark blunt humour on the show.

The trailer of Biskoth is a throwback to his performances in Lollu Sabha. We see Santhanam doing a parody of a classic scene from director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning. It is the scene where hundreds of people struggle to erect a 100-ft cut-out. Just in the nick of time, Santhanam (read Baahubali) comes from nowhere and stops a mishap. His face is covered with a scarf (just like Baahubali in the movies), and he’s even called Baahubali. But, Santhanam uses the opportunity to plug a message for the pandemic season. “I am covering the face due to the coronavirus. Go, you wear a mask first,” he quips in the trailer.

And there are also sequences parodying battle scenes from 300. And here we get reminded about social distancing. Also, Santhanam dresses, fights and laughs like a vintage Rajinikanth.

In a way, Biskoth is homecoming of sorts for Santhanam. Except for CS Amudhan and actor Shiva, not many explore parody in Tamil movies. And we hope Santhanam brings in a whiff of fresh air in the genre that’s rarely explored.

Biskoth is written, directed and produced by R Kannan. It also stars Tara Alisha, Swathi Muppla, Aadukalam Naren, Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj and Nankadavul Rajendran.

