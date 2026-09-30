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Jailer 2’s Bindaas: Nora Fatehi makes Tamil debut with dance number in Rajinikanth film
The lyric video of Bindaas, a special number featuring Nora Fatehi from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, is out. This marks Nora's debut in Tamil cinema.
The lyric video of Bindaas, the fourth single from Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, dropped on Wednesday, marking Nora Fatehi’s debut in Tamil cinema. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander with vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh and lyrics by Super Subu, is a dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.
The full lyric video reveals a peppy, playful number that leans into the kind of high-energy dance track that the Jailer franchise has established as part of its identity, following the viral success of Kaavaalaa from the first film.
WATCH | Bindass feat Nora Fatehi from Jailer 2
Bindaas is the fourth single from Jailer 2’s 12-track album. The previous three singles got mixed reception compared to the first film’s soundtrack, which produced two of the biggest Tamil songs of 2023 in Kaavaalaa and Hukum. Kaavaalaa’s lyric video crossed 100 million views within a month of release, and Hukum became a global anthem for Rajinikanth fans, spawning Anirudh’s Hukum World Tour in 2024-2025.
Whether Bindaas can generate similar traction remains to be seen, but Nora Fatehi’s massive social media following, approximately 45 million followers on Instagram alone, adds a promotional layer that the previous singles lacked. Her dance numbers have historically performed well on YouTube and Instagram reels, and the Jailer 2 team appears to be banking on that reach to push the song into viral territory ahead of the film’s October 15 release.
Nora Fatehi’s Tamil debut
Nora has previously appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Arabic-language projects over the past decade, but Jailer 2 marks her first Tamil film. Her casting as a special number performer in a Rajinikanth film follows a tradition in Tamil commercial cinema where Bollywood dance stars are brought in for high-energy song sequences that serve as standalone promotional vehicles for the film.
Also Read: After Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 as Kantha
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as retired jailer “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel continues the character’s story after the events of the first film, with the entire illegal racketeering network turning against him. The cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first film.
The film also features cameos from Vijay Sethupathi, who confirmed his participation earlier this year. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.
Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15.
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