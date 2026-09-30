Jailer 2’s Bindaas: Nora Fatehi makes Tamil debut with dance number in Rajinikanth film

The lyric video of Bindaas, the fourth single from Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, dropped on Wednesday, marking Nora Fatehi’s debut in Tamil cinema. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander with vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh and lyrics by Super Subu, is a dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.

The full lyric video reveals a peppy, playful number that leans into the kind of high-energy dance track that the Jailer franchise has established as part of its identity, following the viral success of Kaavaalaa from the first film.

WATCH | Bindass feat Nora Fatehi from Jailer 2

Bindaas is the fourth single from Jailer 2’s 12-track album. The previous three singles got mixed reception compared to the first film’s soundtrack, which produced two of the biggest Tamil songs of 2023 in Kaavaalaa and Hukum. Kaavaalaa’s lyric video crossed 100 million views within a month of release, and Hukum became a global anthem for Rajinikanth fans, spawning Anirudh’s Hukum World Tour in 2024-2025.