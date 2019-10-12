Bigil trailer: Vijay to give fans a high octane sports drama this Diwali

The trailer of actor Vijay’s much awaited film Bigil was released on Saturday. Directed by Atlee, the sports drama has Vijay playing two roles – one of a young man who coaches a women’s football team, and another one being a local don. The film’s trailer also uses several shots of the girls undergoing training for the game, apart from showing anger for their coach’s strict ways.

Advertising

The trailer is also loaded with several heavy duty dialogues and action scenes, bringing out the best of Vijay’s onscreen persona.

Besides Vijay, Bigil also stars Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Devadarshini and Yogi Babu. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Atlee released the trailer on Twitter. He wrote along, “Bigil Trailer Happy Deepavali Nanba 💥💥💥”

Bigil Trailer

Happy Deepavali Nanba 💥💥💥https://t.co/ZwHcu8pE1r — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 12, 2019

Bigil surely reminds many of Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood hit film Chak De India, so much so that even SRK pointed that out and reacted to the film’s trailer calling it “Chak De on steroids”. He wishes the team of Bigil and tweeted, “Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!!”

Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!! https://t.co/pzvpQ3Imko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 12, 2019

Several other film celebrities including Karan Johar, Samantha Akkineni, Sivakarthikeyan, Vishnu Vishal, Arya, Kathir and Manjima Mohan also shared the Bigil trailer, sending wishes to its makers.

What an outstanding trailer this is Atlee!!!!!! Has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it!!!!! It’s going to MASSIVE!!!! Big congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay and the team!!! 💪💪💪👍👍👍👍👍❤️ https://t.co/uh0v3w5feB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 12, 2019

Watteeeeee fantastic trailer👌just stumped at the visual quality you have achieved!! Thalapathy looks gethu in all the roles.. gonna be a blockbuster!! Semma @Atlee_dir @arrahman sir @dop_gkvishnu n team:)so happy for you @archanakalpathi take a bow @actorvijay na:)#BigilTrailer https://t.co/1FwfO0mbma — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) October 12, 2019

Congratulations darling 🤗🤗😘👌👌👌 it’s @actorvijay anna #Verithanam all over 💪💪💪 It’s gonna be super duper Deepavali for all of us 👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/K6asSc7PGt — Arya (@arya_offl) October 12, 2019

Verithanam nanba 😊 https://t.co/q4t7hf2zzv — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 12, 2019 Advertising

The makers of Bigil had recently confirmed that the movie will hit ‘a record number of screens across Tamil Nadu’. AGS Entertainment’s Archana Kalpathi had promised that the Vijay starrer will be ‘a sports film in a scale that you have not seen before.’

Bigil is set to release on the occasion of Diwali, October 27.