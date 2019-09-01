Bigil song Verithanam: A fast-paced dance number by Vijay

After “Singappenney”, an ode to women, the second song of Vijay’s Bigil is out. Titled “Verithanam”, Vijay has lent his voice to an AR Rahman track for the first time. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

The song is a fast-paced dance number, the kind of song that has become a staple in Vijay’s films. It is definitely fun, with a rustic feel. The lyric video has snippets from the making of the song and showcases some exciting dance moves. “Verithanam” is sure to be a hit with Vijay fans.

Producer Archana Kalpathy, who is bankrolling Bigil under the banner of AGS Entertainment, earlier shared some behind the scenes photos of the recording on Twitter. “A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil,” she tweeted.

Beside Vijay, sports drama Bigil also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja. The director has also cast a slew of newcomers as women footballers.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil marks Vijay’s third collaboration with the director after Theri and Mersal. Vijay is also joining hands with Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman for the third consecutive time after Mersal and Sarkar.

AGS Entertainment recently announced that the film will open in cinemas this Diwali. It will lock horns at the box office with two other films, Karthi’s Kaithi and Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan.