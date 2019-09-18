Bigil song Unakaga: A run-of-the-mill romantic ditty by AR Rahman

A new single from upcoming film Bigil was released on Wednesday, ahead of its music launch tomorrow. Titled Unakaga (For You), it is the third song (after Singappenney and Verithanam) from the album scored by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Advertising

Unakaga is a romantic melody which is written by Vivek. “Our very own Bermuda Triangle. Melting away in his melodies. This tune is a Masterclass from the Genius !!(sic),” wrote the lyricist on his Twitter page while sharing the song.

The song is sung by Sreekanth Hariharan and Madhura Dhara Talluri.

Unakaga indulges in a very familiar premise. It feels like a song just made to underline a blooming romance between the characters of Vijay and Nayanthara in the film. And, nothing is striking about this melody either. Perhaps, after some time, this song may grow on you.

Advertising

Bigil is AR Rahman’s third consecutive collaboration with Vijay after Mersal and Sarkar. It is Rahman’s second project with director Atlee after Mersal, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2018.

Billed as a sports drama, Bigil is expected to show Vijay in a different avatar. The first look posters that were released earlier suggested that the actor may be playing a double role of a father and son. It is worth noting that in Mersal, Vijay played a triple role.

The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja among others.

Bigil is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.