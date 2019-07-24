Bigil song Singappenney: AR Rahman delivers a punchy female anthem

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has composed and rendered a song titled Singappenney, which will leave women pumped after listening to it. This first single from Rahman’s music album for upcoming film Bigil, starring Vijay, was released last night. And in less than 12 hours, the song has garnered nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Throughout the song’s punchy six and a half minutes, lyricist Vivek with his catchy lyrics pays ode to the strength of women. The song as we can imagine will be used by Vijay’s character to motivate his all-girls football team while training them for probably a crucial match. If you were wondering, Singappenney is Tamil for lioness.

Bigil is AR Rahman’s third consecutive collaboration with Vijay after Mersal and Sarkar. And it is the second project with director Atlee after Mersal, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in 2018.

Billed as a sports drama, Bigil is expected to show Vijay in a different avatar. The first look posters that were released earlier this year suggested that the actor may be playing a double role of a father and son. It is worth noting that in Mersal, Vijay had played a triple role.

The production of Bigil is going on in full swing as the makers have already announced that the film will open in cinemas this Diwali.

Bigil is touted to be the costliest movie in Vijay’s career. Reports have it that the film would cost a whopping Rs 150 crore for its producers.

Nayanthara is playing the female lead in Bigil, which also stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Actors like Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja are part of the supporting cast. The director has also cast a slew of newcomers as women footballers.