Plagiarism case against Bigil director Atlee dismissed

A civil court in Chennai has dismissed the plagiarism case against Atlee. The lawsuit filed by KP Selvah accused the director of stealing his story for Bigil and sought an injunction against the shooting and subsequent release of the film. The court has also denied permission to Selvah to file a plea in the Madras High Court regarding this.

Advertising

In his petition, KP Selvah mentioned that he filed his story with the South Indian Film Writers’ Association first. KP Selvah is noted for introducing Ajith through the film, Amaravathi.

Counsels of Atlee and AGS Entertainment argued that the case did not have any basis. The court accepted their arguments and Atlee won the legal battle. “In times when almost all of the big films face plagiarism issues, this verdict rings out a warning bell to all who attempt to hog the limelight using such movies and stars,” read the statement released by the makers of Bigil.

Bigil is a sports drama that is set to release on Diwali and stars Vijay in dual roles. While Nayanthara plays the leading lady, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek and Daniel Balaji are also part of the cast. The movie’s music has been composed by AR Rahman and is produced by AGS Entertainment. The film also marks the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal.