Bigil or Kaithi: Which will release first for Deepavali?

With Vijay-starrer, Bigil censored a U/A, it’s clear the run-time of the film is almost three hours. On October 16, creative producer, Archana Kalpathi had tweeted, “Bigil Censor formalities are done. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for all your love and support.” She also mentioned the official Bigil trailer had crossed 2 million ‘likes’ on YouTube. Initially, it was said the film had cleared the censors without any cuts. But now, it looks like a few changes had been recommended.

Touted to be a sports drama with the usual elements of comedy, action, emotion and romance, Bigil marks the third collaboration of Vijay and Atlee, following Theri and Mersal.

Though Bigil will hit the screens for this year’s Deepavali, the release date hasn’t been made official yet. Since the festival falls on a Sunday, we speculate Bigil might release on Friday (October 25); if the multiple plagiarism cases filed against the film get dismissed.

On the other hand, Kaithi has also been given a U/A. A source tells indianexpress.com, “If Kaithi hits the screens on October 27 (Deepavali day), Bigil will be released a couple of days in advance.” However, here is the catch: In case, Bigil releases on Deepavali, the Karthi-starrer could be postponed. The makers of Kaithi will make an official announcement on the release date tomorrow.

An industry source adds, “The makers are trying their best to get their respective films out, as promised. Since both films are highly-anticipated, there are chances of them not being released the same day.”

Vijay’s latest release was AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar that hit the screens for last year’s Deepavali. As for Karthi, it was Dev, a romantic action-adventure, which bombed at the box-office.