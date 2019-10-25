Bigil full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Atlee directorial Tamil sports-action film Bigil starring Vijay, has found its way to Tamilrockers. The notorious piracy website is behind the leaks of nearly all the major movies and even TV shows in the last few years.

Atlee has also penned the script. He has worked with Vijay before in Mersal and Theri. Nayanthara plays the female lead.

As the name suggests, it was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite a direct order against them by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.

Atlee spoke to indianexpress.com about the film and working with Vijay. He said, “I’m an ardent fan of Thalapathy, and I don’t think many filmmakers get to direct the actors they idolise. I am lucky that I’m working with him for the third time. Usually, Vijay would be silent and serious when I narrate scripts, but for Bigil, it was different. He was happy and I could see him enjoy the narration. Every time, I team up with him, I tell myself this should be a notch higher than our previous collaborations. That way, Bigil guarantees solid entertainment for his fans. But the challenge was how to present him differently on screen. I’m sure it will bring back the Thalapathy we saw in Ghilli and Pokkiri.”