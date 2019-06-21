Bigil first look: Vijay plays a double role in Atlee directorial?

Bigil is the name of director Atlee’s next film starring Tamil superstar Vijay. The punchy title and first look of the film, which hitherto was called Thalapathy 63, was released on the eve of Vijay’s 45th birthday.

Advertising

The poster makes a real splash as it features Vijay in two distinctive avatars. It seems like the actor plays a double role of father and son: A tough-looking old man with piercing eyes and his identical-looking son, a football player. It looks like the film is set in north Chennai.

It is said Vijay plays the coach of a women’s football team. At present, we don’t have many details about the plot or other characters.

Bigil is Atlee’s third outing with Vijay after films like Theri and Mersal. Both the films were revenge dramas. However, the upcoming film is billed as a sports drama, which reportedly becomes an investigative thriller midway. It is also said to be light-hearted compared to the actor-director duo’s previous outings.

Advertising

Nayanthara is playing the lead role in the film, which will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahaman. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is, apparently, playing the main villain. Actors like Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja are part of the supporting cast.

Also Read | Bigil first look release LIVE UPDATES

The makers of Bigil will be moving to Delhi soon to shoot some important portions. Earlier this month, Rahman had announced that the first edits of two songs from the film have been completed.

Bigil is set to hit screens this Diwali.