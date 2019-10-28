Bigil box office collection Day 3: Vijay starrer continues to impress audience

Vijay starrer Bigil is having a fabulous run at the box office. The Diwali release has been receiving tremendous response from fans and critics alike. The film has reportedly crossed the 100 crore mark, as per trade analyst Raj Bansal.

Raj Bansal shared on Twitter, “#Bigil has proved one thing. A good film needs no holiday. A pre Diwali does not affect. Its the content & starcast which matters most. #ThalapathyVijay #BIGILHitsMassive100CRs @Atlee_dir @actorvijay its a SUPER DUPER HIT.”

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the figures from Chennai which show that Bigil is performing far better than Karthi starrer Kaithi. He shared, “#Diwali Weekend #Chennai City New Releases Gross: 1. #Bigil – ₹ 5.26 Crs 2. #Kaithi – ₹ 1.07 Crs”

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Though Bigil doesn’t discuss politics, it indirectly keeps telling, Vijay is the face of Tamil Nadu and a potential Chief Ministerial candidate. It also tells the story of Rayappan, Michael’s father. In one of the scenes, Rayappan (the older Vijay) listens to ‘Enna dhaan nadakkum… nadakattume’, a popular number of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. In another one, we get the ‘Thalaivan Irukkiraan’ reference; another MGR film.”

“The manner, in which films manage to strike a chord between messaging and entertainment without trading the essentials of the universe, is interesting. Atlee pulls the loose threads together in the thrilling final match sequences, but Bigil isn’t Vijay’s Dangal or “Chak De India on steroids” like Shah Rukh had mentioned. Had Atlee put more thought into the screenplay, ideation and execution, I am sure this would have been a better film, compared to their earlier collaborations, Theri and Mersal,” she concluded.