Bigil box office collection Day 2: Vjay starrer to continue its winning run

Vijay starrer sports action drama Bigil is off to a good start. The Atlee directorial is performing well not only in India, but also overseas like in the US.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on his Twitter handle, ““#Whistle takes a career best opening for #Thalapathy @actorvijay in AP/TG.. Day 1 Telugu States Share – ₹ 2.58 Crs”.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the international collection and shared, “#Tamil film #Bigil – Day 1…

⭐️ #USA: Superb start. Data later.

⭐️ #Australia: A$ 171,887 [₹ 83.06 lakhs]. Debuts at No 6.

⭐️ #UK: £ 109,112 [₹ 99.15 lakhs]. Some screens yet to report. Debuts at No 8.

⭐️ #France [admissions]: Thu 1973, Fri 5079. Total: 7052.

@comScore.”

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote about Bigil in her 2.5 stars review, “Let’s talk about inconsistencies and the exhausting length of Bigil. It was promoted as an ambitious sports drama, but the coach Michael spends more time mouthing punch dialogues than training the girls in football. Bigil isn’t another formulaic sports film, but it’s pretty much set in a template. You have this underdog element, and you know who’s going to win against all odds. Atlee somehow manages to make everything ‘look’ effective. But that doesn’t mean Bigil is a good film.”

Subhakeerthana added, “This Vijay-starrer is unnecessarily bloated with multiple characters and subplots. Atlee has so much to say and struggles to deliver what he promised in three hours. Usually, coaches build the team, and push players to succeed. In Bigil, Michael ‘motivates’ his team, by insulting them. He calls one of the players ‘gundamma’ (fat woman, literally), multiple times; so that she delivers a goal. I wonder when a fat-shaming exercise was considered ‘encouragement’.”