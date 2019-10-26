Bigil box office collection Day 1: Vijay starrer all set for a huge opening

Vijay starrer sports action drama Bigil is looking for a huge opening. The film is written and directed by Atlee. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film and AR Rahman has composed the music of the film.

Vijay plays a double role in Bigil — one of a young man who coaches a women’s football team, and another one of a local don.

Bigil reunites Vijay and Atlee. The star director-actor duo have worked together earlier in Mersal (2017) and Theri (2016).

Due to high anticipation and excitement, Vijay fans are not hesitating to buy the tickets of the film even if they are being sold at sky-high prices.

Atlee earlier spoke to indianexpress.com about directing Bigil and working with Vijay. He said, “I’m an ardent fan of Thalapathy, and I don’t think many filmmakers get to direct the actors they idolise. I am lucky that I’m working with him for the third time. Usually, Vijay would be silent and serious when I narrate scripts, but for Bigil, it was different. He was happy and I could see him enjoy the narration. Every time, I team up with him, I tell myself this should be a notch higher than our previous collaborations.”

He added, “That way, Bigil guarantees solid entertainment for his fans. But the challenge was how to present him differently on screen. I’m sure it will bring back the Thalapathy we saw in Ghilli and Pokkiri.”