Bigil audio launch: Key takeaways from Vijay’s speech

Theoretically, an audio release function is held to celebrate the work of the music composer for a film. Simply put, the musician should be the primary focus of the event. But, down south, especially in the Tamil film industry, it gives fans and filmmakers more opportunity to celebrate the hero of the film.

The recently held audio release function for Bigil was no exception. Superstar Vijay remained the center of attention at the event. And his final speech was the crowning moment of the evening that was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic fans.

Vijay did not disappoint either. He delivered a well-packaged and largely concise speech.

Here are the important takeaways from his 25-minute long speech that was witty, relevant and quite entertaining.

A lifetime opportunity

Vijay recalled his unforgettable experience of recording “Verithanam” song under the supervision of AR Rahman. It is noteworthy that even though Vijay has sung several songs in his career, this is the first time he is singing to the tunes of Rahman. And, he was quite nervous about it. When Vijay reached Rahman’s studio for the recording, he was got to know that the Oscar-winning composer was away in Mumbai. With the help of the composers’ team, he recorded the song and was glad that everything was over. “Three or four days later, Atlee told me that Rahman has asked to see me. I got tensed,” he remembered. “Rahman told me that he liked my song but let’s go for a recording once again.” And going by Vijay’s testimony, the actor grew more nervous. Rahman made some changes to Vijay’s singing style and completed the recording. “That recording session with Rahman was once in a lifetime opportunity,” noted Vijay.

This year also marks Vijay’s 25th year as a playback singer. He made his singing debut with “Bombay City Sukkha Rotti” from Rasigan (1994).

Online trolling

Fans of Vijay and Ajith engaging in a fierce battle on Twitter is a piece of old news. But, earlier this year, the war hit a new low after some fans made #RIPVijay and #RIPActorVijay a top trend nationally. It caused a lot of worries among the fans of Vijay and further deepened the unhealthy fan rivalry between the two stars. Vijay addressed the issue by invoking the example of MG Ramachandran. “A loyalist of MGR once spoke badly of Kalaignar Karunanidhi to make MGR happy. But, MGR condemned him by pointing out that he had his differences with Karunanidhi but it was not right to speak ill of such a great leader. MGR also asked the minister to get out of his car. We should learn to respect even our rivals,” he said.

He added, “Sometimes the things you do might make the person, who you do for, to dislike you.” Even superstar Ajith shared a similar sentiment in his recent film Nerkonda Paarvai. In a scene, the star asks, “Why do you insult others to show your loyalty to another person?”

Vijay also appreciated his fans who behaved maturely and did not engage in unwanted rivalries. “Instead of wasting your time on such trivial issues, please use it to address the social issues,” he said. Vijay asked fans to use the power of social media through hashtags and trends to raise important issues like the tragic death of Subhasri in Chennai.

“Don’t touch my fans”

Vijay was seemingly caught off-guard when emcee of the event Ramya asked him to share his thoughts on the vandalism that happens during the release of his films. She said that there were instances of his posters and cutouts being torn down and his fans being physically attacked. “It upsets me. I keep telling my fans to avoid celebrations at theaters but they never listen. Tear my pictures and banners. But, don’t touch my fans,” he warned.

Keep politics out of sports

In his trademark style, Vijay asked to keep the politics out of sports paving way for real talents to take their rightful place. He even cited couplets of Thirukkural to make his point. He explained the Thirukkural with the help of a fable. “The moral of the story is: instead of selecting people in a biased manner, we should pick people based on merit,” he said.