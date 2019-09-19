Bigil audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The music album of much-awaited film Bigil will be unveiled today. Until now, the makers have released three songs “Unakaga, “Singappenney” and “Verithanam”, giving the audience a sneak peek into how the rest of the album is going to be.
While “Singappenney” paid ode to women, “Verithanam”, sung by Vijay, is the perfect mass song. “Unakaga”, meanwhile, is a run-of-the-mill romantic ditty. Now, it is to be seen what music maestro AR Rahman has in store for Vijay’s fans.
Billed as a sports drama, Bigil is expected to show Vijay in a different avatar. The first look posters that were released earlier suggested that the actor may be playing a double role of a father and son. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja among others.
Bigil is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.
'Bigil first film to shoot football sequence in stadium set'
"#Bigil is the first ever film in the world with football sequences shot in a created stadium set - said art director Muthuraj Thangavel" tweeted Kaushik LM.
'Vijay has rocked role of father and college student'
Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "Ramana also says that writing lines for #ThalapathyVijay is a big challenge and responsibility due to his huge reach with Tamils all over the world. He also adds that @Atlee_dir is very sportive when it comes to reviews and enjoys funny MEMEs abt him." In another tweet, Kaushik mentioned that the writer said, "#ThalapathyVijay has rocked in the father role and also as a college student..."
Vijay turns dialogues into punch dialogues: Writer Ramana Girivasan
"I just write dialogues.. #ThalapathyVijay turns them into punch dialogues with his attitude and delivery", says writer Ramana Girivasan," shared trade analyst Kaushik LM on Twitter.
Vijay's hard work inspired me: Editor Antony Ruben
Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "'I learnt the rules & nuances of football while editing Bigil. For his age, achievements and high stature, #ThalapathyVijay needn't work so hard. His max. efforts inspired me and challenged me to work even harder' , says @AntonyLRuben"
Cinematographer GK Vishnu: Bigil will bring about a change in society
"He says that the film will bring about a change in society and #ThalapathyVijay's powerful voice will create ripples.. "indha padathula avaroda aattame vera," trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted.
Anandraj: Vijay has become a friend
"Actor #Anandaraj says that he has become #ThalapathyVijay's nanban after working with him in #Bigil. Before they were like Annan - Thambi. He says he wishes to work with #Ilayathalapathy Sanjay as well,in future." trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted.
AGS Entertainment CFO is on the stage
AGS Entertainment CFO Rangarajan addresses the audience at Bigil audio launch.
Tribute to Vijay
A dance team pays special tribute to Vijay.
Shiva turns host
Bigil audio launch is being hosted by actor Shiva.
Vijay is here!
Vijay arrives fashionably late at Bigil audio launch.