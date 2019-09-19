Bigil audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The music album of much-awaited film Bigil will be unveiled today. Until now, the makers have released three songs “Unakaga, “Singappenney” and “Verithanam”, giving the audience a sneak peek into how the rest of the album is going to be.

While “Singappenney” paid ode to women, “Verithanam”, sung by Vijay, is the perfect mass song. “Unakaga”, meanwhile, is a run-of-the-mill romantic ditty. Now, it is to be seen what music maestro AR Rahman has in store for Vijay’s fans.

Billed as a sports drama, Bigil is expected to show Vijay in a different avatar. The first look posters that were released earlier suggested that the actor may be playing a double role of a father and son. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja among others.

Bigil is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.