Bigil audio launch badly organised, say disappointed fans

Though Bigil producers AGS Entertainment claimed to have pulled off a grand event, it seems the film’s audio launch on September 19 was poorly organised. Several people were allegedly beaten up by cops as they didn’t know how to manage the crowd. Also, fans were forced to leave the venue.

Chennai-based Aravind told indianexpress.com, “There was so much chaos at Sai Ram Engineering College. Despite waiting at the venue from 3.30 pm, my friends and I couldn’t get inside. We were told seating capacity was full. Further, all vehicles were stopped a few kilometres away from the location and the tickets were priced differently.”

Another Vijay fan, Niranjan said he entered the venue late owing to slow-moving traffic. “Though I started from Valasaravakkam around 3 pm, I could reach only around 7 pm. The seating arrangements weren’t proper. Nobody was around to sort out the confusion and the police manhandled most of us.”

On the condition of anonymity, a few security personnel acknowledged the mismanagement. “The seating arrangement was for 10,000 people, but fans came in large numbers,” they said.

Reports suggest that the roads leading to the Bigil audio launch were not properly lit.

Pavithra, an Electronic Media graduate, said she had difficulty in getting water bottles, besides using restrooms. “Once you got in, there is no way you could come out in the middle. Water bottles were provided quite late. I reached home only by 1 am and had food. No food stalls were available,” she added.

The makers of Bigil are yet to comment on this mishap.

The Bigil audio launch, which was originally supposed to happen in Jeppiar College, was telecast on Sunday on Sun TV. Barring a few social media influencers, not many journalists were allowed inside.

“Since Sun TV holds the exclusive copyrights, we had to restrict the entry of media persons,” said a source close to the actor Vijay.