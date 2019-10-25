Bigil and Kaithi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES
Bigil and Kaithi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Bigil is a sports drama that brings back the actor-director duo, Vijay and Atlee. Kaithi, starring Karthi in a lead role, is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Kollywood’s two big films Bigil and Kaithi release today. While Bigil stars Vijay in the lead role, Kaithi will see Karthi playing the protagonist. Both films belong to different genres but will see some competition on Deepavali weekend.
Bigil is a sports drama that brings back the magical actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee. The two have previously worked on Mersal (2017) and Theri (2016). Bigil has Vijay playing two roles – one of a young man who coaches a women’s football team, and another one of being a local don.
Ever since the release of the trailer, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. The film’s tickets are being sold at higher prices in many theaters.
On the other hand, Kaithi’s trailer has grabbed eyeballs for presenting Karthi in a different angry-young-man avatar. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Kaithi, an action thriller, also has Ramana, Anjadhey-fame Naren and George Mariyaan, in pivotal roles. This prison break drama, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS, and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Karthi expressed that the film has been made at par with Hollywood films. "We can say that Kaithi is an attempt to make an action film of international standards. The film is set in the night time and we took extra care of the lighting. So, a lot of planning went into making it visually appealing. It was a new experience for me. Even we did not go with a typical mass background score. The music is also very stylish like Hollywood movies. I feel everything is fresh in this film," the actor said.
Speculations were rife that the stakeholders of the industry were considering options to avoid releasing Kaithi and Bigil on the same day. However, the box office clash was inevitable given that Deepavali is too big a festival in Tamil Nadu to give it a miss. It is believed that films that release on this festival register higher collections as theatres in rural areas see a spike in the number of footfalls during the holiday.