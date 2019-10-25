Bigil and Kaithi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kollywood’s two big films Bigil and Kaithi release today. While Bigil stars Vijay in the lead role, Kaithi will see Karthi playing the protagonist. Both films belong to different genres but will see some competition on Deepavali weekend.

Bigil is a sports drama that brings back the magical actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee. The two have previously worked on Mersal (2017) and Theri (2016). Bigil has Vijay playing two roles – one of a young man who coaches a women’s football team, and another one of being a local don.

Ever since the release of the trailer, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. The film’s tickets are being sold at higher prices in many theaters.

On the other hand, Kaithi’s trailer has grabbed eyeballs for presenting Karthi in a different angry-young-man avatar. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kaithi, an action thriller, also has Ramana, Anjadhey-fame Naren and George Mariyaan, in pivotal roles. This prison break drama, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS, and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan.