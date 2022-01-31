Bigg Boss Ultimate: Meet all the contestants of Kamal Haasan’s first OTT show

The first season of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of the show, was launched at a grand event on Sunday. The hardcore fans of the show can now watch the happenings inside the house round the clock. The 24×7 feed will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. And the showrunners will also have a concise 90-minute episode of the day on the OTT platform.

The showrunners cited what they claim to be people’s never-ending curiosity to see what goes on inside the house throughout the day to launch such a format in Tamil.

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who has been the face of the Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017, returned as the host of the maiden season of the Bigg Boss Ultimate. During the launch event, the actor noted that he wouldn’t miss an opportunity to keep up with the fast-evolving face of entertainment.

“I came from the big screen to the small screen and now from the small screen, my profession has led me to screens on hand-held devices. And I will be there when my profession takes me to the screens of wristwatches. Especially, a show like Bigg Boss, which helped me to show my true self, coming to the OTT, I won’t miss it for anything,” Kamal said in his opening speech.

The showrunners have brought back the most popular, controversial and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to win over the audience, redeem themselves for their past mistakes and claim the coveted title. As many as 14 former contestants reentered the show on Sunday. Some of the contestants were just evicted from season five of Bigg Boss Tamil, which ended earlier this month.

Niroop Nandakumar

He was one of the five finalists of season 5. He is notorious for shouting at his opponents.

Thamarai Selvi

She was one of the most popular contestants of season 5. Her claim to fame was her love-hate relationship with fellow contestant Priyanka Deshpande in the previous season. She is no stranger to controversies.

Suruthi Periyasamy

She didn’t make any solid impact in season 5. It remains to be seen what she would do differently this time.

Abhinay Vaddi

He courted controversy in season 5 over his relationship with fellow contestant Pavni Reddy. He kept all housemates, including Pavni, and the audience guessing, whether or not he had feelings for Pavni.

Maria Juliana

She is popularly known as Julie. During season one, she became enemy number one of Tamil Nadu when she double-crossed Oviya who at the time was the favourite of the audience.

Vanitha Vijayakumar

For her surviving on the show means becoming the main source of conflict and drama in the house. And that didn’t help her get far in the third season. Does she have a new game plan?

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Her efforts to find love in the house didn't end well during the third season. One can't help but wonder, what is she hoping to find on the show now?

Her efforts to find love in the house didn’t end well during the third season. One can’t help but wonder, what is she hoping to find on the show now?

Thaadi Balaji

He participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. And washed dirty linen of his failed marriage on the show even as his estranged wife Nithya was also one of the contestants of the season.

Balaji Murugadoss

He was the runner up of the fourth season. His unchecked anger and violent behaviour cost him the top prize. Has he changed now?

Anitha Sampath

She was in the fourth season. And she doesn't shy away from an argument.

She was in the fourth season. And she doesn’t shy away from an argument.

Suja Varunee

She walked into the show after Oviya got evicted herself for violating house rules in season one. And she was accused of trying to mimic Oviya to win over the audience. If it were true, it didn’t work for her in the past.

Suresh Chakravarthi

He has no qualms in wearing his cunningness on his sleeves. He is a trouble-maker and a peace breaker. He was in season 4.

He has no qualms in wearing his cunningness on his sleeves. He is a trouble-maker and a peace breaker. He was in season 4.

Shariq Hassan

He was the youngest contestant to be part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. He also made his television debut with season 2. But, he didn’t make a mark.

Snehan

He was the runner up of season 1. And he was popular for two things: his command of the Tamil language and his habit of hugging everyone in the house.