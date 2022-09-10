scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 new promo: Kamal Haasan gives Vikram spin to reality show

A new promo for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 features Kamal Haasan making a reference to his recent blockbuster film, Vikram

Kamal Haasan in the promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6Kamal Haasan in the promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Kamal Haasan is returning to host the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. A new promo for the reality show has been unveiled on YouTube.”Veedunu onnu irundha, pottinu onnu irukum (When there is a house, there will be competition),” said Kamal in the video. The line is inspired by his recent film, Vikram. Standing against the backdrop of a haunting set, the actor described the behaviour of contestants.

He said, “Some, like a deer, will jump around. Some crouch like a tiger to pounce. Some will hiss like a snake, while some wait like an eagle for the right time… some scheme like a fox, and some disappear like a rabbit. Only a few would want to rule… like a lion. When there’s a forest, there will be only one lion. However, they don’t get to decide the one. You do!”

The actor-filmmaker has been hosting the show for the past five years and has turned it into one of the most-watched reality shows on Tamil TV. Last season, 20 contestants fought for the coveted title, and Raju Jeymohan, a TV actor, won the trophy. Anchor Priyanka Deshpande was the runner-up of the season.

ALSO READ |When Kamal Haasan delivered anti-colonial speech in front of Queen Elizabeth II on Marudhanayagam sets

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of Vikram. In an audio clip shared on social media, Kamal thanked everyone who helped make the film a blockbuster. He said, “With the support of fans, Vikram has touched 100 days. I am immensely happy. Hugs to all my fans across generations. My gratitude to everyone responsible for the success of Vikram. To my brother Lokesh (Kangaraj), my love and regards.”

Kamal Haasan is next teaming up with director Shankar on Indian 2. The director, at the trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan I, revealed that Kamal will join the sets in the third week of this month.

