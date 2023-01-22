Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 finally comes to an end today with the grand finale. Kamal Haasan has successfully hosted Bigg Boss Tamil for the sixth time, and he is one of the main reasons for it being the most-watched Tamil reality show. This season saw 21 contestants and four people ended up making it to the finals. Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin are the last ones standing and, in a while, we will know who takes home the trophy.

Kamal at the start of the season took pride in saying that the show features a diverse set of contestants, and there is some truth to it. The inclusion of Shivin, a transgender person, who has also made it to the finale, has received huge applause from the audience.

Another notable factor about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is that it didn’t feature a big film celebrity, which made the playing ground even. Nevertheless, there still were some favourites like Rachita, Amudhavanan, and GP Muthu in the initial days of the season, but once things started to unravel, the loyalty of the audience kept changing and some of the favourites and the most popular found themselves evicted. However, Azeem and Vikraman were considered to be the obvious finalists from the first week and the prediction turned out to be true.

Though Azeem, the TV actor, faced a lot of criticism from the audience and Kamal Haasan, he had supporters as well. His anger issue and the frequent meltdown did make the viewers a bit uncomfortable. He got the most number of nominations (15 times) for eviction this season. But here he is contesting for the trophy. Following him is Vikraman who was nominated 11 times. Vikraman, an activist, who came across as level-headed and righteous, also faced criticism for his biases, but he made his way to the last episode of the show.