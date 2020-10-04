Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 grand launch LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan all set to host the reality show

Kamal Haasan is the host of the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. (Photo: YouTube/VijayTV)

Kamal Haasan hosted-Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its new season. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see a host of contestants trapped inside a house for no less than 100 days. Haasan, who has been with the show since its inception, had recently stated that he is excited to go back to the sets and shoot the show. In one of the teasers for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Haasan said, “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work.” It is worth noting that the reality show would have aired in July itself had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to various reports, adequate safety measures and precautions have been taken given the pandemic. All the contestants, as well as host Kamal Haasan, have taken the COVID-19 test before entering the set. The contestants were reportedly quarantined in the same hotel for two weeks before participating in the show.

Apart from Vijay TV, you can also watch Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.