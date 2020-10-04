scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Hathras rape case
Live now

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 grand launch LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan all set to host the reality show

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see a host of contestants trapped inside a house for no less than 100 days. Here are all the latest updates from its grand launch.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2020 2:27:56 pm
kamal haasanKamal Haasan is the host of the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. (Photo: YouTube/VijayTV)

Kamal Haasan hosted-Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its new season. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see a host of contestants trapped inside a house for no less than 100 days. Haasan, who has been with the show since its inception, had recently stated that he is excited to go back to the sets and shoot the show. In one of the teasers for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Haasan said, “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work.” It is worth noting that the reality show would have aired in July itself had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to various reports, adequate safety measures and precautions have been taken given the pandemic. All the contestants, as well as host Kamal Haasan, have taken the COVID-19 test before entering the set. The contestants were reportedly quarantined in the same hotel for two weeks before participating in the show.

Apart from Vijay TV, you can also watch Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

14:25 (IST)04 Oct 2020
A sneak-peek of confession room

Here's how Bigg Boss Tamil season 4's most scary room, the confession room, looks like.

14:20 (IST)04 Oct 2020
PHOTO | Here's a look at the dining area

One of the places where most of the controversies or fights take place is the dining area. The makers gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss house' dining area on Vijay Television's Twitter handle.

See more photos here: Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house

14:15 (IST)04 Oct 2020
A glimpse of Bigg Boss 4 bedroom

On Vijay Television, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 shared a glimpse of the bedroom of the house.

14:11 (IST)04 Oct 2020
Kamal Haasan all set to welcome audience to Bigg Boss 4

Kamal Haasan is back as the host of the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 4. The show is all set to premiere today at 6 on Vijay Television.

A few reports suggested that actor Lakshmi Menon will be participating this year in Bigg Boss. However, Menon took to her Instagram account to deny the reports.

Sharing a story on her Instagram handle, Menon stated, "I am not participating in Bigg Boss show. I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show. I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some sh*t show."

Her response to the reports led to trolling, which prompted the actor to write another note. It read, "So, many people sent me negative messages after seeing my story. I just want to clarify that you are nobody to question me. It is my right to have an opinion and a choice. Some people might like the show, some might not. I, for that matter, do not like the show due to various reasons. I wash my own plates and clean my toilet at my house. It’s just that I don’t want to do that in front of a camera."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd