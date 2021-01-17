Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 finale LIVE UPDATES: Aari, Ramya, Somsekhar, Rio and Balaji to perform

Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. (Photo: Vijay Television/YouTube)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 was launched in October 2020 with actor-host Kamal Haasan welcoming 16 contestants to the show. Now, almost after three and a half months, the reality show has got its five finalists in Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Balaji Murugadoss, Somsekhar and Rio Raj. One of them will be lifting the winner’s trophy tonight. Ahead of the finale, Gabriella Charlton quit the show by accepting cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Those who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house this year included Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 would have aired in July instead of October had it not been for the pandemic. During the launch of the reality show, Kamal Haasan had said that though “the disease is dangerous, we can’t continue to remain in the house.” The makers of the show ensured that the safety guidelines of WHO were followed during the shoot.

Apart from Vijay TV, you can also watch the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.