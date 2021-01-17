scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 finale LIVE UPDATES: Aari, Ramya, Somsekhar, Rio and Balaji to perform

The five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 are Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Balaji Murugadoss, Somsekhar and Rio Raj.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2021 3:49:04 pm
bigg boss tamil finale, kamal haasanKamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. (Photo: Vijay Television/YouTube)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 was launched in October 2020 with actor-host Kamal Haasan welcoming 16 contestants to the show. Now, almost after three and a half months, the reality show has got its five finalists in Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Balaji Murugadoss, Somsekhar and Rio Raj. One of them will be lifting the winner’s trophy tonight. Ahead of the finale, Gabriella Charlton quit the show by accepting cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Those who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house this year included Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 would have aired in July instead of October had it not been for the pandemic. During the launch of the reality show, Kamal Haasan had said that though “the disease is dangerous, we can’t continue to remain in the house.” The makers of the show ensured that the safety guidelines of WHO were followed during the shoot.

Apart from Vijay TV, you can also watch the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

15:48 (IST)17 Jan 2021
Kamal Haasan to announce Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 winner
15:30 (IST)17 Jan 2021
Ex-contestants to grace Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale stage
15:12 (IST)17 Jan 2021
Finalists to perform on Bigg Boss Tamil's grand finale

One of the finalists of the show, Ramya Pandian is known for her role in director Raju Murugan’s critically acclaimed movie Joker. But, she became an internet sensation last year, when her pictures from a photoshoot went viral. Another finalist, Somashekar is a mixed martial artist. During the launch, he said that Bigg Boss Tamil will mark a new beginning in his life.

Finalist Rio Raj is a TV host and actor. His popular work on TV includes shows like Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Kalooriyin Kathai, Kaloorikalam, Your Attention Please, Coffee Tea Area, Suda Suda Chennai, Free Ah Vidu and Saravanan Meenatchi Season 3. Aari Arjuna is known for his films like Aadum Koothu, Rettaisuzhi, Nedunchaalai and Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey.

