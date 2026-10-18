TTF Vasan outsmarts entire Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house to win diamond heist, earns praise

Contestants going to great lengths to win tasks isn’t new in Bigg Boss. However, the way Vaikuntha Vasan, popularly known as TTF Vasan, won the “Great Diamond Heist” task in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, was nothing short of cinematic. His impressive performance captivated his co-contestants and the audience alike and earned him special recognition from Sethupathi himself.

Since then, fans of the reality television programme have been flooding social media with clips showcasing Vasan’s planning and execution of the heist, praising him for an excellent job. For the unversed, YouTuber and motovlogger Vasan entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 as a wildcard contestant on Day 29.

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The ‘Great Diamond Heist’

Recently, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a new task called the “Great Diamond Heist,” in which a large diamond was placed in the middle of the house, and contestants had to steal it and hide it without being discovered. If a housemate was spotted stealing the diamond by others, they would be sent to jail.

Although contestants were allowed to play in teams, Vasan chose to complete the task alone. While all others were busy planning and trying to execute their heists, he began by preparing the spot where he would hide the diamond after the theft. He selected one of the AC vents in the washroom for this purpose and unbolted its cover first. Then, he waited for the right moment when others’ attention wasn’t on the diamond.

TTF – The Heist King, TTF Vasan ❤🤟🏽😎🔥| Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 – இன்று இரவு 9.30 மணிக்கு.. நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #BiggBossTamilSeason10 #Ottikichi #VijaySethupathi #CarniVizha #BiggBossSeason10Tamil #BiggBoss10 #BiggBossSeason10 #BiggBossTamilBB10 #VijayTV #VijayTelevision #NethuEnnaOttikichi — Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) October 17, 2026

Once the time arrived, he acted swiftly, stole the diamond, and stashed it in the AC vent. Instead of trying to screw the cover back on and risking getting caught by staying there for long, he ensured that the cover was properly placed and wouldn’t fall off. Later, when he had another opportunity, he returned to screw it in properly. Meanwhile, he also created certain misdirections, ensuring that even if someone suspected him, they wouldn’t find the diamond.

During the weekend episode, Bigg Boss and Vijay Sethupathi showed a clip of TTF Vasan’s planning and execution, which impressed his co-contestants, who commended him. Pointing out that Vasan’s game was a major reason for bringing the excitement factor back to the show over the past week, Sethupathi appreciated him for diverting everyone’s attention single-handedly and playing so well that no one could figure out who took the diamond or where it was hidden.

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Who is TTF Vasan?

According to the Times of India, TTF Vasan was born in Coimbatore in 2000 and has had a passion for motorcycles since a young age. Over time, he began uploading bike-related videos to his YouTube channel, Twin Throttlers.

His rides, travel videos, and distinctive style attracted viewers, and his channel became a significant success, positioning him as one of the most famous motovloggers in Tamil Nadu.