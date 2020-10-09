Bigg Boss Tamil October 8 episode: Samyuktha, Sanam, Rehka and Gabriella in danger zone

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 episodes are available on Disney+ Hotstar (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Thursday’s episode began with the continuation of Suresh Chakravarthy’s complaints. He is past listening to reason as he has already made up his mind. “I am quitting cooking team,” he thundered. “Anyone who has self-respect won’t be in that team.” Now that seemed a bit of an extreme response to a quarrel within the team. Every housemate was caught off guard and Rio Raj even loudly expressed his shock and surprise. “Why would he say things like that?”

Despite repeated requests from teammates, Suresh asked house captain Ramya Pandian to put him in a different team. He preferred washing toilets, as opposed to working in the kitchen. And so his wish was granted.

And then came a new challenge from Bigg Boss. Of 16 housemates, so far 8 of them have shared the struggles and challenges they faced in their lives. And the remaining 8 housemates were asked to pick four among them, who they thought was worthy of their support to stay in the house. Rio Raj, Aari Arjunan, Nisha and Vel Murugan were collectively selected as worthy candidates. That meant Samyuktha, Sanam Shetty, Rehka, and Gabriella went straight to next week’s eviction round.

So now that Suresh has moved to a different team, that should end all the bickering, right? The quarrel was reignited when Suresh made a snarky comment at Anitha and claimed that “I have problem with (Anitha) madam.” And he walked away from her without explaining his comment or listening to what Anitha had to say. Suresh seems to have temper issues, and it is coming to the notice of other housemates.

Somashekar made Anitha upset when he compared her to a contestant of a previous season. Anitha did not like it as she was worried his comments may paint a different picture of her to the viewers. However, Somashekar understood her concerns and immediately apologized for his comment, which he said he just meant it as a joke.

After waking up to “Gaandakannazhagi” song, the housemates shared ‘tip of the day’ to the audience. Now, Suresh was feeling bored, so he decided to help Rehka and team to cook Bisi Bele Bath, a popular rice-based dish from Karnataka. The earlier plan was Rehka will chop the vegetables and Sanam Shetty will cook the dish. But, Suresh volunteering to help the cooking team made the situation complex and Sanam a bit cranky.

Later in the playroom, it was the turn of Suresh, Shivani, Anitha and Ramesh to talk about the challenges and struggles they faced in their lives. Ramesh talked about how he landed his first movie Jithan, when he had flunked at his studies, thanks to his producer father, RB Choudary. The film became a hit, but he regretted that he did not properly utilise the opportunity presented to him. He said that he squandered the name he made with his first film by singing a series of bad films which bombed at the box office. He also noted the awkward moments he faced when he went to public events. “I realized then that only if I give successful films, I will be treated with respect in this industry,” he said.

Anitha also recounted her struggles with poverty. She said that she used to walk several miles every day to take tuitions for children for a mere Rs 1000 during her college days. Anitha cried when she recalled specific incidents of physical pain she endured while doing that job. And she noted that she still lives with her family in a rented house.

Nisha described herself as a girl from a small town and it was her childhood dream to make it big in show business. Suresh recalled that he was born into a wealthy family. But, later his family lost all his money due to some unknown reasons. It was his elder brother who managed the family and fulfilled the needs. But, he left Suresh and his mother to live on his own after getting married. Suresh said that people assumed that he had money looking at his house in Chennai’s Gandhi Nagar. However, he found success when he travelled to London and Australia and made a lot of money through business ventures. Later, his only son was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Thankfully, his son was cured of cancer, and he’s now living a healthy life.

In the meantime, Samyuktha suggested staging a protest to win the rights from Bigg Boss to access every part of the house. At present, the bedroom is off-limits for men. And that’s adding to Suresh’s back pain.

Cut to the kitchen, again there was a problem with the coordination among the team. Rehka snapped at Sanam, Sanam talked back at Rehka and Sanam snapped at Balu and Balu took exception to Sanam’s tone with him.

And it was not even 6 pm.

