Bigg Boss Tamil October 14 episode: When Rio Raj punched Somashekar in the face

Rio Raj and Somashekar in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Wednesday’s episode revolved around the housemates’ post-game analysis following events in Tuesday’s episode. Despite being defeated, Suresh became the star of the show, given that he managed to chuck out five contestants from the game. And Ramya retreated to a quiet corner enjoying her victory in a pretty reserved manner. Also, Suresh now had a lot of fences to mend after he pissed off almost everyone while making his case as to why he wants the eviction-free pass.

Rio confronted Suresh, and he rubbished his claims that he was being cornered and that people have ganged-up against him. But, Suresh managed to get away easily as he was not asked tough questions. But, Suresh’s game-plan has sort of planted seeds of distrust in the scheme of things. As of now, people seems to have started looking at each other with some suspicion.

Also, Aajeedh now has an extra responsibility of keeping the eviction-free pass safe as it works like a magic lamp. The one who owns it, owns the Genie.

The luxury budget task in Wednesday’s episode was a cosplay. The housemates had to dress up like actors of Tamil cinema, and they had to perform on the stage in the living room when a song specific to their look was played. Gabriella and Aajeedh, Rio and Nisha, Suresh and Anitha were paired against each other and were tasked to perform to specific duet songs. Suresh and Anitha managed to impress the housemates with their dance performance to folk song “Chinna Machan.”

And yes, Rio punched Somashekar. Nothing serious, of course. Somashekar was teaching some boxing skills to Rio, and an overexcited Rio punched Somashekar in the face while practising. And that left a big bump on Somashekar’s forehead.

Highlights: October 13 | October 12 | October 11 | October 10 | October 9 | October 8 | October 7 | October 6

And the housemates were asked to team up in two for the evening games. All the housemates were asked to stand in a circle around a fishbowl and throw a plastic ball into it. The one who scores the most can eliminate the person of his/her choice from the game. And the last person standing and his teammates will become the winner, thus winning the immunity from next week’s nomination. Sanam and Vel Murugan won the game at the end, taking housemates by surprise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd