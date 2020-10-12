Bigg Boss Tamil October 11 episode: Kamal Haasan turns political

Kamal Haasan spoke about electoral politics during Sunday's episode. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Sunday’s episode began with Kamal Haasan talking about the effectiveness of work from home and how it is helping employees deliver a better performance. He also acknowledged the role of homemakers and their intangible contribution to the country’s GDP.

From socio and economic complexities of the country, we straight went into the ongoing ego-battle between Sanam Shetty and Balu. And Balu even accused Sanam of “assassinating his character”, and Suresh Chakravarthy readily agreed with Balu’s assessment of the situation. However, the rest of the house seemed divided on the matter. Balu later thumbed his nose before Sanam by singing select lines from “Rakita Rakita Rakita” song from Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram.

Balu was buoyed by Kamal Haasan’s earlier opinion on the matter. Kamal had advised Sanam not to take it personally when someone criticises her industry. He said she must be so confident in herself that she should not feel insecure by such observations. And that was touted as a ruling in favour of Balu. But, it would change soon.

Kamal said that he watched the footage of the discussion that caused the war of words between Balu and Sanam. He advised Balu not to look down up the achievements of other people.

“You are a bodybuilder, and I myself appreciated you. And if I say, ‘Huh, it’s no big deal, if you do steroids, you will also get it.’ Won’t you feel bad?” the host said. “I have felt bad. When I built my body for Aalavandhan, they simply dismissed, it’s all because of steroids. That’s how she (Sanam) would have felt when you told her that.”

Kamal Haasan advised Balu not to repeat such sweeping generalizations in future. And that caught Balu off-guard, and brought a sense of relief to Sanam.

Later, Kamal continued with the activity from the previous episode. The housemates resumed giving ‘heartbreaks’ to those who they couldn’t connect with. At the beginning of the week, Shivani had received eight heartbreak stamps on her arm for being very reserved. But, by the end of the week, the number of people who disliked her came down to just four. And Suresh finished first with seven heartbreaks.

And in the next segment, Kamal Haasan got openly political while talking about leadership in the house. He then nominated Shivani, Suresh and Rekha for the next week’s captaincy. “I would like to say, think well before you vote. So that you won’t regret later,” he advised people in the house. Later, he turned to the audience and said, “You may wonder that I am again talking in double meaning. Have no about it has a double meaning. I am talking about the voting process in the house, and also I am talking about your vote (in the electoral process).”

Kamal advised Suresh, “This is not power. It is your responsibility. If you see it as authority over others, we could have been under the rule of the monarchy. It is a democracy. You should take it as your duty. I am not saying you won’t do it. I am saying to those who may think like that,” he said, with a wink.

And in the following segment, Kamal Haasan upped the ante. He expressed his displeasure about dividing contestants into worthy and unworthy candidates. “Just because you don’t have a sad story to tell that doesn’t mean you are not a worthy contestant. There are so many people out there waiting for this opportunity. And you were selected among all those. You are here because you are worthy,” he said to those eight contestants, who are in the next week’s eviction round.

“I think this is some sort of strategy. You should not fall for that,” Kamal told contestants, before telling the audience, “and more importantly, you (the electors) should not fall for such strategies. Because, when you are about to vote, they will tell you many things. But, you should be calm, steady and think well about their merits and give your vote.”

Last time, Kamal Haasan advised the audience to read Pandemic. During Sunday’s episode, he recommended Avamanam by Saadat Hasan Manto, who Kamal considers as his mentor.

