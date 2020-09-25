Bigg Boss Tamil: Here is a list of contestants who may enter season four

Kamal Haasan to retrun as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. (Photo: Facebook/ Vijay Television).

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil begin is all set to begin on October 4. The showrunners have followed safety protocols to ensure a COVID-free environment for everyone involved in the show’s production. That includes putting the contestants of the upcoming season under a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Before the launch, everyone involved in the show, including its host Kamal Haasan, will take the test for coronavirus. They will only be allowed to enter the show if their test results return negative. It is the same protocol that was followed by the showrunners of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which is hosted by Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, there is a list of probable contestants that is making the rounds of the internet.

Actor Ramya Pandiyan is likely to enter the upcoming season as a contestant. She played the female lead in director Raju Murugan’s critically acclaimed movie Joker. But, she became an internet sensation last year, when a few of her pictures from a photoshoot went viral.

Even though it is not officially confirmed, there is little doubt about Shivani Narayanan’s participation in the new season. So is the participation of Rio Raj, a video jockey and television actor. Shivani and Rio’s latest Instagram photos reveal that they both are probably staying in the same hotel, where all contestants of the show have been in quarantine.

Actor Jithan Ramesh, known for films like Osthe and Jithan, popular VJ Archana Chandhoke, Sanam Shetty of Ambuli fame, senior comedy actor Anu Mohan, Aajeedh Khalique, who was the winner of Super Singer Junior season 3, and actor Aari Arjuna (Nedunchalai, Maya fame) also feature in the list of contestants who will, most likely, enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd