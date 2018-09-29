Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Janani, Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi are the finalists

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television. Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television.

The grand finale of the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil will take place in two parts starting September 29. The voting lines have been closed and the showrunners must have already picked the title winner based on the audience votes. However, we will have to wait till Sunday to know who is taking home the huge cash prize and the winner’s trophy this season.

The second season was longer by a week compared to the previous one. The show began on June 17 with the show’s host Kamal Haasan sending 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Actor Vijayalakshmi entered the show as a wild-card contestant two months later.

Contestant Janani directly went into the final week by winning the ticket-to-finale task after going toe-to-toe with fellow housemate Yashika. She is in the finale along with Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi.