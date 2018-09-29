Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Janani, Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi are the finalists

Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Bigg Boss Tamil 2 live updates: Riythvika, Janani, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya Dutta are among the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. The reality show is hosted by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Updated: September 29, 2018 9:54:12 pm
Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television.

The grand finale of the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil will take place in two parts starting September 29. The voting lines have been closed and the showrunners must have already picked the title winner based on the audience votes. However, we will have to wait till Sunday to know who is taking home the huge cash prize and the winner’s trophy this season.

The second season was longer by a week compared to the previous one. The show began on June 17 with the show’s host Kamal Haasan sending 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Actor Vijayalakshmi entered the show as a wild-card contestant two months later.

Contestant Janani directly went into the final week by winning the ticket-to-finale task after going toe-to-toe with fellow housemate Yashika. She is in the finale along with Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:54 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Aishwarya doesn't perform well

Apart from Aishwarya, all others handle questions from Kamal Haasan very well.

21:49 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Quiz competition

Kamal Haasan conducts a quiz competition for the final four contestants. He says their performance may influence the final outcome of the show.

21:31 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sunaina and Krishna meets Vijayalakshmi

Actors Sunaina and Krishna in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house to meet Vijayalakshmi.

21:30 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Ashok meets Janani

Actor Ashok comes to the house to meet Janani.

21:20 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Finalists are being pampered

The final four contestants are being pampered with chocolates and sweets. They are also treated to a special launch.

21:15 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Kalaiyarasan enters Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, who shared screen space with contestant Riythvika in Madras, enters the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.

21:11 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Aishwarya's close friend is here

Aishwarya's close friend is in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.

21:10 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
A recap of Friday's episode

The activities that happened inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house on Friday is being played.

21:08 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
14 housemates are back

Bigg Boss Tamil episode opens with the show's host Kamal Haasan welcoming 14 contestants who were evicted from the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Yashika Anand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta entered Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house on June 17, 2018.

