Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Janani, Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi are the finalists

The grand finale of the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil will take place in two parts starting September 29. The voting lines have been closed and the showrunners must have already picked the title winner based on the audience votes. However, we will have to wait till Sunday to know who is taking home the huge cash prize and the winner’s trophy this season.
The second season was longer by a week compared to the previous one. The show began on June 17 with the show’s host Kamal Haasan sending 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Actor Vijayalakshmi entered the show as a wild-card contestant two months later.
Contestant Janani directly went into the final week by winning the ticket-to-finale task after going toe-to-toe with fellow housemate Yashika. She is in the finale along with Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi.
Apart from Aishwarya, all others handle questions from Kamal Haasan very well.
Kamal Haasan conducts a quiz competition for the final four contestants. He says their performance may influence the final outcome of the show.
Actors Sunaina and Krishna in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house to meet Vijayalakshmi.
Actor Ashok comes to the house to meet Janani.
The final four contestants are being pampered with chocolates and sweets. They are also treated to a special launch.
Actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, who shared screen space with contestant Riythvika in Madras, enters the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.
Aishwarya's close friend is in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.
The activities that happened inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house on Friday is being played.
Bigg Boss Tamil episode opens with the show's host Kamal Haasan welcoming 14 contestants who were evicted from the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.