Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar all set to tie the knot

Vanitha Vijaykumar will tie the knot with Peter Paul on June 27. (Photo: Vanitha Vijaykumar/Instagram) Vanitha Vijaykumar will tie the knot with Peter Paul on June 27. (Photo: Vanitha Vijaykumar/Instagram)

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar took to Twitter on Thursday to announce her impending wedding. She shared a detailed statement explaining how she met and fell in love with filmmaker Peter Paul.

Vanitha revealed that she said “yes” to Peter’s proposal after she got the approval of her children. “When he asked for my hand in marriage, I was speechless (Deep inside, I was screaming yes though). I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them, they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happened to me, and they want him in their lives as well,” the actor said in the statement.

Vanitha Vijaykumar met Paul Peter when she needed some assistance with setting up her YouTube channel. She said that both hit it off instantly, saying, “He (Peter Paul) walked out of my dream, into my life (sic).”

Vanitha Vijaykumar recently shot to fame after her participation in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The wedding is set to take place on June 27 at her residence in Chennai. She announced that the ceremony will be a low-key affair attended by close family and friends. The actor also added that all safety guidelines issued by the government will be followed during the wedding.

It is Vanitha Vijaykumar’s third marriage. She has two children from previous two marriages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd