Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan claims he groped women on buses, draws flak

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan has courted controversy after he recently claimed that he used to grope women on buses when he was young. Popular singer and #MeToo activist Chinmayi Sripaada has criticised the studio audience’s reaction to Saravanan’s admission during Saturday’s episode of the ongoing season of the show.

“A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester,” she tweeted. “Damn.”

Chinmayi Sripaada also shared the clip where Saravanan voluntarily confessed to having used public transportation to misbehave with women.

Saravanan made the controversial remark in response to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan talking about the challenges faced by people commuting by public transport. Haasan noted that most of the passengers, who are forced to fall on other passenger/s due to overcrowding on buses, do not have any malicious intentions. However, he also said that there was a section of people who travel on public transport to target women. To everyone’s surprise, Saravanan raised his hand and claimed he was guilty of this offence during his college days.

Haasan was caught off-guard and even expressed a slight shock. But he moved on from the subject without further discussion or condemning it right away. Saravanan comments were met with cheers and applause from his fellow housemates and the audience at the studio.

Chinmayi Sripaada has also issued a lengthy statement about the trauma that is inflicted on the victims of such acts. “I mean, do NONE of these people understand that millions of kids get molested on the bus? And that it is traumatic?!! How is anyone supposed to get justice in a society like this that cheers molesters? (sic),” she said in her statement.

Sripaada also recounted the challenges she faced while commuting and the stories of the victims she is personally aware of. “I took the PTC bus and then the MTC bus to school and even thereafter until I could get a second hand LML Trendy. There are some men in buses USE the crowd as an excuse to push their genitals into women AND younger men who are so traumatised that they don’t even know how to process it! When I attended German class, a guy told us that he gets molested by older men in the bus. Until then I had no idea boys get molested too. Thankfully he was strong enough to poke and even break the fingers of such men. Most girls cry. Or we numb ourselves. Saying it is normal. We begin normalising such behaviour and then train ourselves to never speak up or create a scene. Coz, hey, we need to go to college and school and work! (sic),” she said.