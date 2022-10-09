scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Live now

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 lunch live updates, Check Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants list: The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has kickstarted with Kamal Haasan returning as the host of the most-watched Tamil reality show

By: Entertainment Desk
Chennai | Updated: October 9, 2022 5:30:56 pm
Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss Tamil, Bigg Boss Tamil 6, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Launch Today Live Updates: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 will air on Vijay Television and stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil is back! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule of the reality show has gotten a bit skewed. The reality show which usually airs in June every year got pushed to October in 2020, and since then October has become the month of the new Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss also means another happy news: For the next 14 weeks, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan would appear on screen with his usual wit, book suggestions, and anecdotes. As the actor is currently basking in the success of Vikram, it is going to be all the more fun. Let’s hope he drops some news on his upcoming film Indian 2.

We earlier gave you a glimpse of the new house, which has become more lavish and glossier. On top of that, two significant changes in the house would spice up things more. One is the return of the swimming pool, which has been non-functional as the showrunners wanted to show solidarity with the water scarcity issue. However, it is back this season along with a ramp. The second significant change in the house is the common sleeping area for both men and women. Even before the start of Day 1, one can be sure that this is a fertile scenario for more drama. Also, like every season, the jail has undergone a makeover. Instead of the underground jail like last season, we now have a gigantic parrot cage for the inmates who need punishment.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

17:30 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 will air from 6:30 pm on Vijay Television

17:17 (IST)09 Oct 2022
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 probable contestants

Even before the premiere, many names have emerged as probable contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. The list includes GP Muthu (TikToker), Rachitha Mahalakshmi (TV actress) Mohammed Azeem (TV actor), Asal Kolar (Indie musician), Shivin Ganesan (model) Robert Master (Dance choreographer), Sherina (Model), Nivashini (Model), Ram Ramasamy (Cricketer), Janani (Sri Lankan TikToker), Aryan Dinesh AKA ADK (Rapper), Amudhavanan (Comedy artist), VJ Maheswari (Video jockey and actress), Kathiravan (Video Jockey), Ayesha (Actress), Manikandan (Choreographer), and Shanthi Arvind (Choreographer, TV actress). It is still unconfirmed whether the aforementioned names are actual contestants. There's only one way to find it. Stay tuned and we will let you know.

Over the years, Bigg Boss Tamil has become one of the important elements in Tamil pop culture, which has been enjoyed and critcised by the Tamil audience. After a middling third season, the reality show got back its mojo in the fourth and fifth seasons. The last edition of Bigg Boss Tamil ended with TV actor Raju winning the coveted title. TV presenter Priyanka Deshpande and actor Pavani ended up as runners-up. One of the biggest criticisms against the last season is about how most of the contestants were from other shows of Vijay TV.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 05:14:43 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments