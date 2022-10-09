Bigg Boss Tamil 6 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Launch Today Live Updates: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 will air on Vijay Television and stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil is back! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule of the reality show has gotten a bit skewed. The reality show which usually airs in June every year got pushed to October in 2020, and since then October has become the month of the new Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss also means another happy news: For the next 14 weeks, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan would appear on screen with his usual wit, book suggestions, and anecdotes. As the actor is currently basking in the success of Vikram, it is going to be all the more fun. Let’s hope he drops some news on his upcoming film Indian 2.

We earlier gave you a glimpse of the new house, which has become more lavish and glossier. On top of that, two significant changes in the house would spice up things more. One is the return of the swimming pool, which has been non-functional as the showrunners wanted to show solidarity with the water scarcity issue. However, it is back this season along with a ramp. The second significant change in the house is the common sleeping area for both men and women. Even before the start of Day 1, one can be sure that this is a fertile scenario for more drama. Also, like every season, the jail has undergone a makeover. Instead of the underground jail like last season, we now have a gigantic parrot cage for the inmates who need punishment.