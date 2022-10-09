Bigg Boss Tamil 6 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil is back! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule of the reality show has gotten a bit skewed. The reality show which usually airs in June every year got pushed to October in 2020, and since then October has become the month of the new Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss also means another happy news: For the next 14 weeks, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan would appear on screen with his usual wit, book suggestions, and anecdotes. As the actor is currently basking in the success of Vikram, it is going to be all the more fun. Let’s hope he drops some news on his upcoming film Indian 2.
We earlier gave you a glimpse of the new house, which has become more lavish and glossier. On top of that, two significant changes in the house would spice up things more. One is the return of the swimming pool, which has been non-functional as the showrunners wanted to show solidarity with the water scarcity issue. However, it is back this season along with a ramp. The second significant change in the house is the common sleeping area for both men and women. Even before the start of Day 1, one can be sure that this is a fertile scenario for more drama. Also, like every season, the jail has undergone a makeover. Instead of the underground jail like last season, we now have a gigantic parrot cage for the inmates who need punishment.
Even before the premiere, many names have emerged as probable contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. The list includes GP Muthu (TikToker), Rachitha Mahalakshmi (TV actress) Mohammed Azeem (TV actor), Asal Kolar (Indie musician), Shivin Ganesan (model) Robert Master (Dance choreographer), Sherina (Model), Nivashini (Model), Ram Ramasamy (Cricketer), Janani (Sri Lankan TikToker), Aryan Dinesh AKA ADK (Rapper), Amudhavanan (Comedy artist), VJ Maheswari (Video jockey and actress), Kathiravan (Video Jockey), Ayesha (Actress), Manikandan (Choreographer), and Shanthi Arvind (Choreographer, TV actress). It is still unconfirmed whether the aforementioned names are actual contestants. There's only one way to find it. Stay tuned and we will let you know.