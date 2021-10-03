Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 Premiere Live Updates: Isai Vani enters Kamal Haasan’s show

The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil returns to our living rooms just nine months after the last season. Usually, the new season begins in June and ends in September. The outbreak of the pandemic, however, has upset the regular calendar of the show. The fourth season had only concluded in January. And for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil, the contestants got to celebrate various festivals including Pongal while staying inside the house, courtesy of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fifth season will be no different as the contestants again will get to celebrate major festivals inside the house.

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil will be launched at a grand event. The event will go on air at 6 pm on Vijay Television. And the audience can also stream the event simultaneously on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kamal Haasan will return as the show’s host for the fifth time in a row. He probably may not have returned to the show, if he had won the election that he contested earlier this year. He even got notorious for using the platform to promote his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. The Vishwaroopam star is still in the election mood as he’s incidentally campaigning for his party in the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu, which are due in the first week of October.

Kamal has been the face of Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017. And like fine wine, his anchoring skills are only getting better with each season.