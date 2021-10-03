Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 Premiere Live Updates: Isai Vani enters Kamal Haasan’s show

The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil returns to our living rooms just nine months after the last season. Usually, the new season begins in June and ends in September. The outbreak of the pandemic, however, has upset the regular calendar of the show. The fourth season had only concluded in January. And for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil, the contestants got to celebrate various festivals including Pongal while staying inside the house, courtesy of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The fifth season will be no different as the contestants again will get to celebrate major festivals inside the house.
Season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil will be launched at a grand event. The event will go on air at 6 pm on Vijay Television. And the audience can also stream the event simultaneously on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Kamal Haasan will return as the show’s host for the fifth time in a row. He probably may not have returned to the show, if he had won the election that he contested earlier this year. He even got notorious for using the platform to promote his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. The Vishwaroopam star is still in the election mood as he’s incidentally campaigning for his party in the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu, which are due in the first week of October.
Kamal has been the face of Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017. And like fine wine, his anchoring skills are only getting better with each season.
Raju has been trying to get into Bigg Boss for the last five years. He couldn't crack it until now despite his professional association with Vijay Television. He believes Bigg Boss Tamil will make him a household name in Tamil Nadu and further his ambition of making it big as a film actor.
Raju is a comic and a mimicry artist. Kamal Haasan recalls that some of his best friends in the industry began their careers as mimicry artists, including Jayaram. Raju gives a sample of his talent with a flawless impression of K. Bhagyaraj. And Kamal surprises Raju by inviting Bhagyaraj to the show via a video link. Bhagyaraj appreciates Raju's talent and speaks highly of him.
Isai Vani recalls her father used to play harmonium in a local music group. However, he was never allowed to sing on stage, which motivated Isai to become a singer and a leading name in the gaana genre. She has also been named in BBC's list of the world's 100 most influential and inspiring young women.
Isai Vani is a folk singer. Kamal Haasan speaks highly of "gana pattu", which is Tamil for folk song. Isai demonstrates a sample of her talent. Kamal becomes nostalgic about his participation in this singing art form during his youth.
A girl from the audience asks Kamal Haasan about the secret behind his resilience. "How do you keep going on despite failures?," she asks. Kamal gives a generous and long explanation. In short, he borrows wisdom from Bhagavad Gita: "Serve without expectations."
This season, the show will have studio audience who will follow social distancing. Kamal Haasan says that he is so glad to have the audience in person instead of seeing them through video links like last season. "I stress it again, I am still a representative of people," says Kamal.
Kamal Haasan gives a tour of the house with his trademark political commentary loaded with sarcasm. The waterless swimming pool has been turned into an underground prison.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 begins with host Kamal Haasan giving a tour of the newly designed house as Vikram theme plays in the background.