Bigg Boss Tamil 4: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan’s show

Hosted by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is set to have its grand premiere tonight. The probable list of contestants this year includes Ramya Pandiyan, Shivani Narayanan, Anu Mohan, Rio Raj, Samyuktha Karthik, Aajeedh Khalique, Aranthangi Nisha, Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke, Jithan Ramesh, Gabriella Charlton, Velmurugan, Rekha Harris and Sanam Shetty.

Ahead of the launch, the contestants were under a mandatory two-week quarantine. Everyone involved in the show, including its host Kamal Haasan, also took the test for coronavirus.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 4? We are here to help.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s premiere episode will be broadcast at 6 pm on Vijay Television. In case you are on the move or do not have access to a TV, you can also stream the show exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will air on Vijay Television at 9.30 pm every day. The duration of the episode will be about one and a half hours. The new season will last up to three months.

