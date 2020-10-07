Bigg Boss Tamil 4 October 6 episode: Velmurugan and Nisha win hearts, Anitha and Suresh engage in war of words

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 also streams on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+Hotstar)

The housemates were busy mending fences with each other on day three in the house after ‘breaking a few hearts’ the previous night. Suresh Chakravarthy and Anitha Sampath had a heated argument in the kitchen area in the morning. The source of contention was the previous night’s interaction between Anitha and Suresh.

Anitha came up with a news report pointing out that Suresh had an embarrassing moment when he claimed he doesn’t know the meaning of ‘heartbreak.’ Being a professional newsreader, she did her best while being sharp and witty. Everyone seemed to enjoy, including Suresh. And Suresh suggested that when ‘some’ newsreaders end their report with ‘vanakkam’, they spray saliva on people standing around them. Everyone laughed about it and went their ways. But, Anitha was offended by Suresh’s ‘spraying saliva’ comment. And she assumed that he said that in tit-for-tat as he was offended by her news report making fun of him. And she decided to confront him in the morning. In the meantime, Shivani Narayanan and Balu were seen striking a chord. They bonded over their penchant for walking around the garden area.

Shivani was feeling a little left out after she received many heartbreak stamps for being very reserved. And some of the housemates, including Aari Arjuna, tried to cheer her up. And Balu was doing the same thing.

Cut to next morning, the housemates woke up to Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar title song. And their morning just got better with Bigg Boss telling them that there won’t be an eviction this week, allowing everyone to breathe a sigh of relief. Now, they have a one more week to win the approval of people both inside and outside the house.

Next up was the heated exchange that took place between Suresh Chakravarthy and Anitha Sampath. Anitha, sort of, accused Suresh of being biased against newsreaders by such a comment. And Suresh denied her allegations saying that he was talking keeping in mind a newsreader who spits while she speaks. Anitha even suggested watching ‘kurum padam’ to remind himself what he said the previous night. And Suresh he said was ready for that, if she insisted. Sometime later, Anitha again initiated a conversation with Suresh in a bid to bury the hatchet. Will peace prevail? Only time can tell.

The housemates were then asked to speak about all the challenges and humiliations if any, they faced so far in their professions. It was the task of the day, and by the end of it, the housemates will have to decide who’s worthy of being in the house. And those who they think seem less worthy will be nominated for the eviction round next week.

The task began with folk singer Velmurugan. He recalled how he spent his childhood in poverty back in his home town—and losing both his parents to poverty at a very young age. His decision to travel to Chennai and join the music school and the struggles he faced in the city to get by every day, were heart-rendering. And his life story pushed everyone to tears. Sanam Shetty also recalled her struggles when she suffered a spine injury during her early 20s and how she fought back her medical condition with the help of her parents to be where she is today.

And then it was Nisha’s turn. As expected, she kept her monologue light and extremely funny. She noted that she never felt inferior owing to the colour of her skin. But, it was the people around her who kept pushing her to feel guilty about her dark skin tone. She noted that she turned her perceived disadvantage to her biggest advantage and success in her chosen field. And she promised that she will continue on her path to more success. However, her eyes welled up when she spoke about the tragic accident that happened to her kid and how she holds herself responsible for that.

