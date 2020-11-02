Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Velmurugan bids a tearful adieu

Velmurugan is the second contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 (Photo: PR Handout)

Playback singer Velmurugan became the second contestant to get evicted from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan. After spending four weeks in the house, Velmurugan bid a tearful adieu to the show on Sunday’s episode.

Velmurugan was overwhelmed by the worry about what he would tell his kid if he asks why he came back home so early. After being evicted from the house, he met Kamal Haasan back on the stage. Velmurugan listed his numerous prestigious awards, including an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the field of folk music. “What I don’t understand is your inferiority complex, despite having achieved so much in life?” Kamal asked Velmurugan.

“You are a treasure among folk musicians. And you have been recognised for your talent. You should not be like this. You should be brave hereafter,” Kamal advised Velmurugan.

The artiste got emotional on stage. “I have faced a lot of insults in my life. And I had to struggle a lot to find my success, which has got me so far. That’s why I am so humble. I am used to getting little success in return even when I put in a huge effort,” he said.

Since the beginning of the season, Velmurugan felt out of place. Even though he won everyone’s appreciation, most of the housemates perceived him as this naïve man from a village who didn’t understand the nuances of a reality show. And he also seemingly took extra care to ensure that he did not hurt anyone’s feeling throughout his stay. Velmurugan’s eviction shows that humility is a great virtue, but it has no place in the Bigg Boss house.

Following Velmurugan’s exit, Kamal introduced playback singer and RJ Suchitra as the new wild card entry.

